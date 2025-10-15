Live
- YouTube Begins Testing AI-Powered Lip-Sync for Dubbed Videos After Instagram’s Rollout
- IIT Bombay study shows carbon dioxide, methane levels rising in Delhi and Mumbai
- Sri Lanka vs New Zealand CWC25 Match Abandoned Due to Rain
- Just to get publicity: K'taka BJP on Priyank Kharge's 'threat' claims
- Suhana Khan Dances to ‘Kajra Re’ with Rumoured Beau Agastya Nanda; Shweta Bachchan Reacts
- Rights bodies raise alarm over worsening health condition of differently-abled BYC leader
- Five Days After Purchase, Jaisalmer Bus Erupts in Flames, Blocking Escape Routes
- Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu reviews PM’s visit arrangements with cabinet colleagues - Kurnool gears up for the Prime Minister’s public meeting
- Nirman Agri Genetics shares hit lower circuit after SEBI bars company for misuse of IPO funds
- Telangana: Deepak Reddy is BJP candidate for Jubilee Hills by-election
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 15 October, 2025
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surged
The gold rates today surged in Vijayawada on 15 October, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,18,150 with a hike of Rs 500 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 1,28,890 with a hike of Rs. 540.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 2,07,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,20,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,30,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.