Live
- Collector assures facilities for handloom development
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 17 August, 2024
- 10,321 centenarians, 2.55 lakh voters 85 plus in Haryana: EC
- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar receives warm welcome in Tirupati
- Antaryami Mishra felicitated
- Patanjali celebrates 78th Independence Day
- Heavy Rains Expected in Telangana for Four Days; Yellow Alert Issued
- Condition of drains is result of years of neglect: LG
- BJD not to take part in orientation prog
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 17 August, 2024
Just In
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 17 August, 2024
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surged
The gold rates in Vijayawada on 17 August, 2024 surged. Going by the rates today stable, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 65,650 with a hike of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 71,630 with a hike of Rs. 110.
As for silver, the silver rate in Vijayawada is at Rs. 89,100 per kg.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.