Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today unaltered, check the rates here

Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today i.e Wednesday have been stable without any change in the prices. Going by the today's rates gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,400 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold has also been stable and is trading at Rs.60,450. The Gold rates in the recent week are trading with slash and surge of Rs. 100



While the silver rate in the cosmopolitan city is at Rs. 79,200 per kilogram with a fall of Rs. 100.



Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.





