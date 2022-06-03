Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 03 June 2022

Gold rates today, 03 June 2022: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai been hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,600 with a hike of Rs. 100 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,930 with a hike of Rs. 110 The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 47,750 with a hike of Rs. 350 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 52,100 with a hike of Rs. 390



The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,600 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,930. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 47,600 with a hike of Rs. 100 and Rs. 51,930 per 10 grams of 24 carat with a hike of Rs 110. The silver rates have been at Rs. 67,000 in Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 67,000. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Delhi Rs. 47,700 Rs. 51,930 Rs. 67,000 Chennai Rs. 47,750 Rs. 52,100 Rs. 67,000 Kolkata Rs. 47,700 Rs. 51,930 Rs. 67,000 Mumbai Rs. 47,700 Rs. 51,930 Rs. 67,000