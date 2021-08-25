Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 25 August 2021
Gold rates today, 25 August 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 46,610 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,840.
Gold rates today, 25 August 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have surged. Going by the rates, gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,610 with a surge of Rs. 210 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,840 with a surge of Rs. 220. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,860 with a surge of Rs. 250 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,940 with Rs. 280 hike
The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 46,960 with Rs. 260 hike and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,660 with a hike of Rs. 260. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,660 and Rs. 47,660 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 400. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 63,400 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at Rs. 67,700.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
|City
|22 carat Gold (10gms)
|24 carat Gold (10gms)
|silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs. 46,610
|Rs. 50,840
|Rs.63,400
|Chennai
|Rs. 44,860
|Rs. 48,940
|Rs.67,700
|Kolkata
|Rs. 46,960
|Rs. 49,660
|Rs.63,400
|Mumbai
|Rs. 46,660
|Rs. 47,660
|Rs.63,400
