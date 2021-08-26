Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 26 August 2021

Gold rates today, 26 August 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have surged. Going by the rates, gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,500 with a fall of Rs. 110 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,700 with a fall of Rs. 140. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,740 with a fall of Rs. 120 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,790 with Rs. 150 fall.



The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 46,850 with Rs. 100 fall and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,550 with a fall of Rs. 100. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,490 and Rs. 47,490 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 160. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 63,400 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at Rs. 68,200. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,500 Rs. 50,700 Rs.63,400 Chennai Rs. 44,740 Rs. 48,790 Rs.68,200 Kolkata Rs. 46,850 Rs. 49,550 Rs.63,400 Mumbai Rs. 46,490 Rs. 47,490 Rs.63,400