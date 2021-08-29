  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai hikes - 29 August 2021

Gold rates today
x

Gold rates today

Highlights

Gold rates today, 29 August 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 46,700 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,930.

Gold rates today, 29 August 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have surged. Going by the rates, gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,700 with a hike of Rs. 150 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,930 with a hike of Rs. 150. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 45,070 with a hike of Rs. 230 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,170 with Rs. 250 hike.

The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,100 with Rs. 150 hike and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,800 with a hike of Rs. 150. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,650 and Rs. 47,650 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 30. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 63,800 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at Rs. 68,700.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
City
 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg)
Delhi Rs. 46,700 Rs. 50,930 Rs.63,800
Chennai Rs. 45,070 Rs. 49,170 Rs.68,700
Kolkata Rs. 47,10p Rs. 49,800 Rs.63,800
Mumbai Rs. 46,650 Rs. 47,650 Rs.63,800

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X