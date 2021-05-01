Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 01 May 2021

Gold rate today on 01 May 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,370 with Rs. 310 drop and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,570 with a fall of Rs. 290. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,100 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 270 decrease and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,110 with Rs. 280 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,110 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 320 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,810 with a fall of Rs 320. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,170 and Rs. 45,170 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 310 fall.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,370 Rs. 49,570 Rs.67,500 Chennai Rs. 44,100 Rs. 48,110 Rs.74,000 Kolkata Rs. 46,110 Rs. 48,810 Rs.67,500 Mumbai Rs. 44,170 Rs. 45,170 Rs.67,500



