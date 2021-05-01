Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 01 May 2021
Gold rate today on 01 May 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,370 with Rs. 310 drop and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,570 with a fall of Rs. 290. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,100 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 270 decrease and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,110 with Rs. 280 decrease.
The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,110 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 320 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,810 with a fall of Rs 320. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,170 and Rs. 45,170 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 310 fall.
|City
|22 carat Gold (10gms)
|24 carat Gold (10gms)
|silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs. 45,370
|Rs. 49,570
|Rs.67,500
|Chennai
|Rs. 44,100
|Rs. 48,110
|Rs.74,000
|Kolkata
|Rs. 46,110
|Rs. 48,810
|Rs.67,500
|Mumbai
|Rs. 44,170
|Rs. 45,170
|Rs.67,500