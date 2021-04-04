Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 04 April 2021

Gold rate today on 04 April 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,400 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,440. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,770 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 100 increase and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,660 with Rs. 110 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,770 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 110 increase and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 47,460 with Rs. 110 hike. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,900 and Rs. 44,900 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,400 Rs. 48,440 Rs.65,000 Chennai Rs. 42,770 Rs. 46,660 Rs.69,700 Kolkata Rs. 44,770 Rs. 47,460 Rs.65,000 Mumbai Rs. 43,900 Rs. 44,900 Rs.65,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.