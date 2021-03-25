Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 25 March 2021

Gold rate today on 25 March 2021: Gold rates today have been choppy at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,060 with a hike of Rs. 10 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,060 with Rs. 10 hike. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,300 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 20 increase and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,140 with Rs. 20 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,270 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 130 fall and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 46,870 with Rs. 130 fall. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,020 and Rs. 45,020 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a increase of Rs. 1,020.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,060 Rs. 48,060 Rs.65,700 Chennai Rs. 42,300 Rs. 46,140 Rs.70,000 Kolkata Rs. 44,270 Rs. 47,870 Rs.65,700 Mumbai Rs. 44,020 Rs. 45,020 Rs.65,700

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.