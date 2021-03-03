Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes on 03 March 2021

Gold rate today on 03 March 2021: Gold rates today have been surged at all major cities on Tuesday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,930 with a fall of Rs. 1040. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,250 with a fall of Rs. 950 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,280 with with a fall of Rs. 1020. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,660 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 860 decrease and 24-carat gold Rs. 46,540 with a slash of Rs. 970.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,640 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 820 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 47,340 with a fall of Rs. 1000. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,420 and Rs. 45,420 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 520 on both metals.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,250 Rs. 48,280 Rs.66,600 Chennai Rs. 42,660 Rs. 46,540 Rs.72,000 Kolkata Rs. 44,640 Rs. 47,340 Rs.66,600 Mumbai Rs. 44,420 Rs. 45,420 Rs.66,600

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.