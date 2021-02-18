Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes on 18 February 2021

Gold rate today on 18 February 2021: Gold rates have remained choppy at all major cities on Thursday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 47,730 with a fall of Rs. 560. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,900 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50.070 with a fall of Rs. 500 and Rs. 550. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 43,940 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 700 decrease and 24-carat gold Rs. 47,940 with a decrease of Rs. 760.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,170 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,870 with a fall of Rs. 550. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,690, and Rs. 46,690 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 540.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,070 Rs.69,600 Chennai Rs. 43,940 Rs. 47,940 Rs.73,600 Kolkata Rs. 46,170 Rs. 48,870 Rs.69,600 Mumbai Rs. 45,690 Rs. 46,690 Rs.69,600

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.