Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 16 June 2021

Gold rates today on 16 June 2021: The gold rates today have been stable for 22 carat gold while the gold rates of 24 carat has been raised by Rs.10 per ten grams. Amid the fall in gold rates in the recent past, the investors who had taken a back step to invest are now ready to invest in gold. Let's have a look at the gold prices in major cities.

Gold rates in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 45,500 without change and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,630 with a fall of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat without change and 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,630 with a fall of Rs. 10.

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat gold are at Rs. 45,500 without change and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,630 with a fall of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,500 per 10 gram of 22 carats and Rs. 49,630 for 10 gram of 24-carat gold.

On the other hand, silver rates per kilogram in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam have been at Rs. 75,900 with Rs. 600 fall and at Bangalore and Kerala silver rates closed at Rs 71,500 with a fall of Rs. 400.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,500 Rs. 49,630 Rs.71,500 Hyderabad Rs. 45,500 Rs. 49,630 Rs.75,900 Kerala Rs. 45,500 Rs. 49,630 Rs.71,500 Vizag Rs. 45,500 Rs. 49,630 Rs.75,900





Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, which will fluctuate at every moment every day. Bullion market experts say gold rates depend on the global gold rates affected by many international factors including inflation, change in global prices, central bank gold reserve, fluctuating rates of interest, jewelry markets.

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While coming to investment in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about what to buy whether, gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin in the bars. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.