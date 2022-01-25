Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam remains stable - 25 January 2022

Gold rates today, 25 January 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam had remained stable after a fall for last couple of days. The gold rates seems to be not following the particular trend these days. However, as the wedding season is fast approaching, there could be a demand for gold and prices likely to increase. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 45,490 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,630. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 45,490 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,630.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 45,490 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,630. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,490 per 10 gram of 22 carats and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 49,630. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 69,000 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 69,000. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 45,490 Rs. 49,630 Rs. 69,000 Bangalore Rs. 45,490 Rs. 49,630 Rs. 69,000 Kerala Rs. 45,490 Rs. 49,630 Rs. 69,000 Visakhapatnam Rs. 45,490 Rs. 49,630 Rs. 69,000