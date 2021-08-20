Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 20 August 2021

Gold rates today, 20 August 2021: Gold rates today have slashed on Friday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam after a hike for the last three continuous days. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,100 with a slash of Rs. 200 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,100 with a slash of Rs. 230. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a slash of Rs. 200 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,100 with a slash of Rs. 230.



24 carats is Rs. 48,100 with a fall of Rs. 230. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,100 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 200 and Rs. 48,100 for 10 grams of 24-carat with a slash of Rs. 230. Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 44,100 with a slash of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of 10 grams of24 carats is Rs. 48,100 with a fall of Rs. 230. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,100 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 200 and Rs. 48,100 for 10 grams of 24-carat with a slash of Rs. 230. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 67,400 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 62,500. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,100 Rs. 48,100 Rs.62,500 Hyderabad Rs. 44,100 Rs. 48,100 Rs.67,400 Kerala Rs. 44,100 Rs. 48,100 Rs.62,500 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,100 Rs. 48,100 Rs.67,400