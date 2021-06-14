Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes on 14 June 2021

Gold rates today on 14 June 2021: The gold rates today have seen a slash today at all major cities across the country. The gold rates have fallen by Rs. Rs. 10 on Monday. Amid the fall in gold rates in the recent past, the investors who had taken a back step to invest are now ready to invest in gold. Let's have a look at the gold prices in major cities.

Gold rates in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 45,740 with a fall of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,890 with a fall of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 45,740 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs. 10 and 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,890 with a fall of Rs. 10

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat gold are at Rs. 45 740 with a fall of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,890 with a fall of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,740 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a slash of Rs. 10 and Rs. 49,890 for 10 gram of 24-carat gold with Rs. 10 fall.

On the other hand, silver rates per kilogram in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam have been at Rs. 77,300 and at Bangalore and Kerala silver rates closed at Rs 72,300 with a hike of Rs. 100.

Gold rate across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,740 Rs. 49,890 Rs.72,300 Hyderabad Rs. 45,740 Rs. 49,890 Rs.77,300 Kerala Rs. 45,740 Rs. 49,890 Rs.72,300 Vizag Rs. 45,740 Rs. 49,890 Rs.77,300

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, which will fluctuate at every moment every day. Bullion market experts say gold rates depend on the global gold rates affected by many international factors including inflation, change in global prices, central bank gold reserve, fluctuating rates of interest, jewelry markets.

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While coming to investment in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about what to buy whether, gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin in the bars. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.