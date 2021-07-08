Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surged on 08 July 2021

Gold rates today on 08 July 2021: Gold rates today have continued to hike on Thursday at all major cities across the country. Gold rates in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,650 with a hike of Rs. 250 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,710 with a surge of 270. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,650 per 10 gram of 22-carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 48,710 with a hike of Rs. 250 and Rs. 270.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat gold are at Rs. 44,650 with a surge of Rs. 250 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats are Rs. 48,710 with a surge of Rs. 270. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,650 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 250 and Rs. 48,710 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold with a surge of Rs. 270.



On the other hand, silver rates per kilogram in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam have been at Rs. 74,100 with Rs. 1100 fall and at Bangalore and Kerala, silver rates closed at Rs 70,000 with Rs. 600 fall.



The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.



Gold rate across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,650 Rs. 48,710 Rs.70,000 Hyderabad Rs. 44,650 Rs. 48,710 Rs.74,100 Kerala Rs. 44,650 Rs. 48,710 Rs.70,000 Vizag Rs. 44,650 Rs. 48,710 Rs.74,100



