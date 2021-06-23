Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surged on 23 June 2021

Gold rates today on 23 June 2021: Gold rates today have surged on Wednesday at all major cities across the country. Gold rates in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,100 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,110 with a hike of Rs. 220. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 48,110 with a hike of Rs. 200 and Rs. 220 on both the metals.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat gold are at Rs. 44,100 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24 carats are at Rs. 48,110 with a hike of Rs. 200 and Rs. 220. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,100 per 10 gram of 22 carats and Rs. 47,900 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold with a hike of Rs. 200 and Rs. 220. The gold rate had fallen more than 2% in the recent past due to the U.S. Federal Reserve has hinted about the rise in interest rates.

On the other hand, silver rates per kilogram in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam have been at Rs. 73,000, and at Bangalore and Kerala, silver rates closed at Rs 67,800.



Gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am, which will fluctuate at every moment every day. Bullion market experts say gold rates depend on the global gold rates affected by many international factors, including inflation, change in global prices, central bank gold reserve, fluctuating interest rates, and jewellery markets.



Gold rate across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,100 Rs. 48,110 Rs.67,800 Hyderabad Rs. 44,100 Rs. 48,110 Rs.73,000 Kerala Rs. 44,100 Rs. 48,110 Rs.67,800 Vizag Rs. 44,100 Rs. 48,110 Rs.73,000

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin in the bars. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.

