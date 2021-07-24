Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 24 July 2021
Gold rates today, 24 July 2021: Gold rates today in Hyderabad and other major cities in the country hiked by Rs. 140 to Rs. 44,690 per 10 grams of 22-carat.
Gold rates today, 24 July 2021: Gold rates today have surged on Saturday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,690 with a hike of Rs. 140 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,760 with a hike of Rs. 160. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,690 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a surge of Rs. 140 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,760 with a surge of Rs. 160.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
silver (1kg)
Bangalore
Rs. 44,690
Rs. 48,760
Rs.67,050
Hyderabad
Rs. 44,690
Rs. 48,760
Rs.72,200
Kerala
Rs. 44,690
Rs. 48,760
Rs.67,050
Visakhapatnam
Rs. 44,690
Rs. 48,760
Rs.72,200