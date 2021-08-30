Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 30 August 2021
Gold rates today, 30 August 2021: Gold rates today have surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Gold Prices have been choppy in the recent past without a constant rise or fall. Going by the prices in the past two months, the gold rates have fallen by a Rs. 8000 approximately and from the last three week it has seen a hike. However, according to today's market the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,560 with a hike of Rs. 10 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,610 with a hike of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,560 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 10 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,610 with a hike of Rs. 10.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
silver (1kg)
Bangalore
Rs. 44,560
Rs. 48,610
Rs.68,700
Hyderabad
Rs. 44,560
Rs. 48,610
Rs.63,800
Kerala
Rs. 44,560
Rs. 48,610
Rs.68,700
Visakhapatnam
Rs. 44,560
Rs. 48,610
Rs.63,800