Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 30 August 2021

Gold rates today, 30 August 2021: Gold rates today have surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Gold Prices have been choppy in the recent past without a constant rise or fall. Going by the prices in the past two months, the gold rates have fallen by a Rs. 8000 approximately and from the last three week it has seen a hike. However, according to today's market the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,560 with a hike of Rs. 10 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,610 with a hike of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,560 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 10 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,610 with a hike of Rs. 10.



Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,560 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 10 and Rs. 48,610 for 10 grams of 24-carat with a hike of Rs. 10. Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 44,560 with a hike of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,60p with a hike of Rs. 10. The gold rates infollowed the same trends with Rs. 44,560 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 10 and Rs. 48,610 for 10 grams of 24-carat with a hike of Rs. 10.

Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 63,800. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 68,700 and atand Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 63,800.

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,560 Rs. 48,610 Rs.68,700 Hyderabad Rs. 44,560 Rs. 48,610 Rs.63,800 Kerala Rs. 44,560 Rs. 48,610 Rs.68,700 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,560 Rs. 48,610 Rs.63,800

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.