Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 14 April 2021

Gold rate today on 14 April 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,710 with a hike of Rs. 10 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,870 with a hike of Rs. 10. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 43,750 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 50 decrease and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,700 with Rs. 80 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 45,860 per 10 gram of 22 carat with an increase of Rs. 10 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,560 with an increase of Rs. 10. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,760 and Rs. 45,760 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 10 hike.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,710 Rs. 49,870 Rs.66,300 Chennai Rs. 43,750 Rs. 47,700 Rs.71,900 Kolkata Rs. 45,860 Rs. 48,560 Rs.66,300 Mumbai Rs. 44,760 Rs. 45,760 Rs.66,300

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.