Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 26 February 2021

Gold rate today on 26 February 2021: Gold rates today have continued to slash at all major cities on Friday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 47,350 with a fall of Rs. 350. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,550 with a fall of Rs. 350 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,690 with with a fall of Rs. 400. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 43,720 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 450 decrease and 24-carat gold Rs. 47,710 with a slash of Rs. 460.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 45,950 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 270 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,650 with a fall of Rs. 320 on both the metals. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,750 and Rs. 46,750 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 20 on both metals.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,550 Rs. 49,690 Rs.70,200 Chennai Rs. 43,720 Rs. 47,710 Rs.75,000 Kolkata Rs. 45,950 Rs. 48,650 Rs.70,200 Mumbai Rs. 45,750 Rs. 46,750 Rs.70,200

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.