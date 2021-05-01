Gold rates today slashes in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 01 May 2021

Gold rate today on 01 May 2021: The gold rates have slashes at all major cities across the country on Saturday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 47,780 with a fall of Rs 550. The yellow metal prices have remained choppy in the last week.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 43,800 with a fall of Rs. 500 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,780 with a slash of Rs. 550. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 43,800 per ten gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs. 500 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,780 with a fall of Rs. 550.

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 43,800 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 5p0 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 47,780 with a fall of Rs. 550. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 43,800 per ten grams of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 500 and Rs. 47,780 per ten grams of 24 carats gold with a fall of Rs. 550.









City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,800 Rs. 47,780 Rs.67,500 Hyderabad Rs. 43,800 Rs. 47,780 Rs.74,000 Kerala Rs. 43,800 Rs. 47,780 Rs.67,500 Vizag Rs. 43,800 Rs. 47,780 Rs.74,000

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.



