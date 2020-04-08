Gold rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 8 April, 2020

Gold rates today on April 8 have seen a maximum increase across all metro cities. The gold rate in Delhi have increased by Rs. 309 per 10 gram of 22 carat to Rs. 42,269 and the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also increased by Rs. 360 to Rs. 44,620.

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai on have also gone up by Rs. 130 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 40,160 and the rate of 24 carat gold rate also gone up by Rs. 130 to Rs. 44,160.

While in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat jumped up by Rs. 400 to Rs. 41,190 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also increased by Rs. 400 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 43,880.

Mumbai, being the commercial capital of India, is one of the most popular markets in India where the gold prices are as follows, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is increased by Rs. 435 to Rs 41,945 and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also up by Rs. 435 to Rs. 42,945.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg has increased by Rs.920 to Rs. 41,280.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 42,269 Rs. 44,620 Rs.41,280 Chennai Rs. 40,160 Rs. 44,160 Rs.41,280 Kolkata Rs. 41,190 Rs.43, 880 Rs.41,280 Mumbai Rs. 41,945 Rs. 42,945 Rs.41,280



