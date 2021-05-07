Gold rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 07 May 2021

Gold rate today on 07 May 2021: Gold rates today have been surges at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,600 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,740 with Rs 110 hike on both the metals respectively. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,500 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 350 hike and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,490 with Rs. 330 surge.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,340 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 110 hike and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,130 with Rs. 110 hike. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,290 and Rs. 45,290 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 10 fall.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,600 Rs. 49,740 Rs.69,900 Chennai Rs. 44,500 Rs. 48,490 Rs.74,200 Kolkata Rs. 46,340 Rs. 49,130 Rs.69,900 Mumbai Rs. 44,290 Rs. 45,290 Rs.69,900

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.