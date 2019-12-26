Gold, silver price in Hyderabad, other cities on December 26

Hyderabad. The gold price has increased in the domestic market on Thursday (December 26). On the other side, there is no change in the silver rate in major cities across the country.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad has hiked by Rs 10 and reached to Rs 39,970. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also went up by Rs 10 and priced at Rs 36,660.

The cost of silver remains unchanged at Rs 47,300 per kg in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 39,970 and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 36,660.

Even in the Delhi market, the cost of ten grams of 24-carat gold is tagged at Rs 38,660. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 37,460. The price of silver remains stable at Rs 47,300 per kg.