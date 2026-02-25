Veerlapalli underscores role of sarpanches in devpt

Shadnagar: Local MLA and Chairman of Government Sector Institutions, Veerlapalli Shankar, stated that the role of sarpanches is vital in the progress of villages. He attended as the chief guest at the training programme organized for newly elected sarpanches of Ranga Reddy district, held at Swarna Bharat Trust in Muchintal village.

On this occasion, the MLA said that sarpanches should work with the goal of development and welfare in villages, and strive to transform them into model gram panchayats. He advised that by being accessible to the people at all times and serving the villagers sincerely, sarpanches can earn a good reputation.

District Panchayat Officer Suresh Mohan, Divisional Panchayat Officer Sadhana, Mandal Panchayat Officer Kishtaiah, and several others participated in the program.