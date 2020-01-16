Gold, silver price slightly hiked in Hyderabad, other major cities on January 16

Hyderabad: The gold price has recorded a slight hike on Thursday (January 16). Following the yellow metal, the silver rate also increased at all major cities across the country.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market has increased by Rs 10 and reached Rs 41,070. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also went up by Rs 10 and priced at Rs 37,650.

The silver price has gone up by Rs 100 per kg and costs 49,000 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is 41,070 and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 37,650.

Even in the Delhi market, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 10 and tagged at Rs 39,660. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also slightly increased by Rs 10 and marked at Rs 38,460. The cost of silver strengthened by Rs 100 and priced at Rs 49,000.