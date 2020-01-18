Gold, silver prices hiked in Hyderabad, other cities on January 18

Hyderabad: The gold rates, which reduced for the past few days has again slowly moved upwards. The gold price has gone up for the second consecutive day. Following the yellow metal, the silver rate also recorded a hike on Saturday (January 18) at all major cities across the country.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market has gone up by Rs 50 and reached Rs 41,050. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also increased by Rs 70 and touched at Rs 38,090.

The cost of silver hiked by Rs 100 per kg and priced at Rs 49,400 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 41,050 and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 38,090.

Even in the Delhi market, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold strengthened by Rs 100 and tagged at Rs 40,100. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also went up by Rs 100 and marked at Rs 38,900. The cost of silver increased by Rs 100 per kg and priced at Rs 49,400.