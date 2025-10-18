Gold’s Dual Role: Tradition and Investment This Dhanteras

In a significant shift, gold is transforming its perceived role this Dhanteras, evolving from mere decorative adornment to a critical strategic asset. Mr. Inderbir Singh Jolly, CEO of PL Wealth Management, shared insights on the current market dynamics surrounding gold, noting that globally, spot gold prices recently exceeded US $4,300 per ounce, marking the largest weekly gain seen in nearly two decades. In India, prices have surged to approximately ₹1,31,699 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold, accompanied by premiums that have reached ₹782 per 10 grams— the highest level in over ten years.

This upward trajectory in gold prices can be attributed to several factors, including a weakening dollar, expectations of interest rate cuts in the United States, and aggressive accumulation by central banks. Analysts at Goldman Sachs have drawn parallels between the current rally and the significant price spikes of the 1970s, emphasising that this surge is driven by real demand rather than mere speculation. Notably, India's “investment share” of gold demand is on the rise, with consumers increasingly favouring coins and bars over more expensive jewellery as fabrication costs escalate. However, record high prices are likely to lead to a forecasted decline in jewellery demand during this festive season.

Culturally, gold remains an integral aspect of India's spiritual and social landscape. For centuries, Indians have regarded gold as a protective asset against misfortune and a means of seeking divine blessings—particularly on auspicious occasions like Dhanteras, which honours Goddess Lakshmi and the concept of prosperity. Traditionally, gold has been passed down through generations as both a gift and a legacy, symbolising an asset that surpasses market fluctuations and the passage of time.

Mr. Jolly highlights that this Dhanteras, gold serves as a bridge between two realms: it stands as a tribute to cultural traditions while also acting as a hedge within investment portfolios. For investors, the guidance is straightforward: approach purchases with thoughtfulness, balancing ritual significance with financial prudence, and prioritising quality, liquidity, and wise portfolio allocation over emotional impulses.