Government approves extension in central deputation tenure of UIDAI CEO Amit Agrawal

Just In
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved extension in central deputation tenure of Amit Agrawal as the CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for a period of one year beyond November 2, 2023 i.e. up to November 2, 2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Agrawal is a 1993 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.
The ACC also approved the appointment of Reeta Vasishta, Secretary in the Legislative department of Law Ministry, as incharge of the central agency section of the Law Ministry, by temporarily upgrading the post to the rank and pay of Secretary to the Indian government, from October 2, 2023 till the date of her superannuation, i.e. July 31, 2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.