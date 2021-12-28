Government approves PLI Scheme for Textiles; Application window opens on January 1

Union government today approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles, with an approved outlay of Rs 10,683 crore over five years. The decision has been taken to promote the production of Man-Made Fibre Apparel, Man-Made Fabrics, and Products of Technical Textiles in the country. In this regard, the Operational Guidelines for PLI Scheme have been finalized.

Ministry of Textiles will accept online applications under the PLI Scheme for Textiles from 1st January next year through the PLI portal. The application window will remain open from January 1-31, 2022.

Objective: The PLI Scheme is intended to promote the production of MMF Apparel & Fabrics and Technical Textiles products in the country to enable the textile industry to achieve size and scale; to become globally competitive and a creator of employment opportunities for people. The scheme is to support the creation of a viable enterprise and competitive textile industry.

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles notified vide Notification No. 12015/03/2020-IT dated 24.09.2021 and published on September 27, 2021, in the Gazette of India envisages incentive for the production of MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Technical Textiles Products manufactured in India. The list of Notified Product(s) is in Appendix-IA, IB and IC. The Scheme has come into effect from the date of its Gazette Notification.

The Scheme is in operation from September 24, 2021, (Date of Notification) to March 31, 2030, and the incentive under the Scheme will be payable for a period of 5 years only.