Government trusts the taxpayers and working as a facilitator, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the government trusts the taxpayers and hence is working as a facilitator. Addressing industrialists on the Union Budget 2021 in Mumbai, FM Sitharaman said that she values every taxpayers' rupee, adding that every single penny should be spent qualitatively so that more wealth is generated.

Office of FM Sitharaman today in a tweet said, "Smt @nsitharaman addresses and interacts with business leaders, chartered accountants, tax practitioners, and corporate professionals at 'Sarvasparshi Arthsankalp 2021' in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Shri @MPLodha, Hon'ble MLA and President- @bjp4mumbai is also present."







Smt @nsitharaman addresses and interacts with business leaders, chartered accountants, tax practitioners, and corporate professionals at 'Sarvasparshi Arthsankalp- 2021' in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Shri @MPLodha, Hon'ble MLA and President- @bjp4mumbai is also present. pic.twitter.com/4aA5FofZYt — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) February 7, 2021





She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was clear in his thought of not putting any additional burden on the common man through Covid cess. Disapproving the speculative media reports about Covid cess, she said, they were mere false reports. The finance minister said, even though there are some developed economies which are struggling, however, India has found a way to survive. She credited the citizens of the country for it.



She further said that since the last 60 years India was living with socialist baggage. Because of the regulations and License Raj, Indian entrepreneurs could not show their complete strength. The Indian industries and entrepreneurs somehow survived the license quota raj, she added. The FM said the steps which should have naturally followed after liberalization in 1991 did not happen.