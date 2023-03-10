Govt asks power utilities to ensure no load shedding during summer

New Delhi: The government has asked power companies to ensure that there is no load shedding during the summer season and urged all stakeholders to take proactive actions to meet the rising electricity demand. Union Power Minister RK Singh chaired a review meeting on March 7, with senior officials from Power, Coal and Railways ministries on various aspects in a bid to meet high electricity demand in the ensuing summer months.

During the meeting, Singh asked power companies to ensure that there is no load-shedding during the summer months, a power ministry statement said. He asked all stakeholders to closely monitor the situation and take proactive actions to meet the electricity demand during the coming months.

He also asked the Central Electricity Authority to ensure that a fair and transparent mechanism is devised for allocation of coal to various States/UTs. As per estimates of the Central Electricity Authority, the peak electricity demand is expected to be 229 GW during April this year.