Govt begins 4th phase consolidation of RRBs

New Delhi: Ina bid to achieve operational efficiency and cost rationalisation, the Finance Ministry has initiated the fourth round of consolidation for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and the number of such banks is likely to come down to 28 from 43 at present.As per the roadmap prepared by the Finance Ministry, 15 RRBs operating in various states would be merged.

Among states that will see consolidation of RRBs include Andhra Pradesh, which has the maximum number of RRBs (4), Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal (3 each), and Bihar, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan (2 each). In the case of Telangana, the amalgamation of RRBs will be subject to bifurcation of assets and liabilities of Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank (APGVB) between APGVB and Telangana Grameena Bank.

"Given the rural expansion of RRBs and agro-climatic or geographical ethos and in order to retain the USP of RRBs viz the closeness to communities, it is the felt need to embark on further consolidation of RRBs towards the goal of 'One State-One RRB' so as to derive the benefit of scale efficiency and cost rationalisation," Department of Financial Services said in a communication to head of state-owned banks. A road map has been prepared in consultation with NABARD for further consolidation which will bring down the number of RRBs to 28 from 43, it said. The Department of Financial Services has sought comments from the chiefs of sponsor banks of RRBs by November 20.