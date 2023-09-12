Live
Govt relaxing FDI norms in space sector
The move will attract overseas players: DPIIT secretary
New Delhi: The central government is looking at further easing foreign direct investment (FDI) norms in the space sector to attract overseas players, a top official said on Monday.
Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh said that huge scope is there for Saudi Arabian companies to invest in India in different sectors such as aviation, pharma, bulk drugs, renewable energy, food processing and agrti-tech. “There is tremendous scope for collaboration, such as in artificial intelligence, robotics, cyber security, automation and space, where we are looking to further liberalise our foreign direct investment norms to bring in private sector and foreign investment in our space sector,” Singh said at the India-Saudi Arabia investment forum meet here.
Presently FDI in space sector is allowed up to 100 per cent in the area of satellites establishment and operations through government route only. He added that several Saudi Arabian companies have invested in Indian wind and solar energy sectors. “We look forward for collaboratively working with you,” he said, adding there is also tremendous scope for collaboration between Saudi Arabian military industry and make in India campaign, which can enable "us to work" on joint collaboration on defence projects of mutual interest. The secretary sought investments in areas such as bulk drug parks and food processing sector.