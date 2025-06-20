Govt urged to unlock green Hydrogen demand

New Delhi: India has set a bold near-term milestone of creating 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of green hydrogen production capacity by 2030. However, unlocking green hydrogen demand at scale is critical to achieving this vision, a new report said on Thursday, adding that export opportunities may generate up to 1.1 MMT in green hydrogen demand.

However, without a matching push on the demand side, this potential may remain underutilised, according to the joint report by Bain Company, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI).

According to the report, blending green hydrogen into current industrial processes like oil refining, fertilizer production, and piped natural gas (PNG) distribution could together create up to 3 MMT of demand by 2030.

On the global front, exports of green hydrogen, ammonia, and green steel could contribute another 1.1 MMT, while public procurement of green steel for infrastructure could unlock 0.6 MMT of demand.

Blending even small percentages of green hydrogen -- 10 per cent in refining and 20 per cent in fertilisers -- could be achieved with minimal cost increases, the report noted.As production costs continue to decline, these blend rates could be scaled up further.The report also highlights opportunities in niche sectors like chemicals, glass, and ceramics.These industries already use hydrogen extensively.

Another critical suggestion in the report is leveraging public procurement. By mandating the use of green steel in government projects such as bridges, housing, and railways, the government can act as an anchor customer and create long-term demand stability.Exporting green steel, especially to the EU under its new carbon tax rules, could add another 0.13–0.18 MMT.

Separately, the Chairman of ReNew, Sumant Sinha,said India needs 40 million tonnes of Green Hydrogen (annually) to achieve the goal of net zero by 2070. He suggested that India needs to replace the use of 6 million tonnes of Grey Hydrogen by Green Hydrogen. He suggested subsidies for boosting Green Hydrogen production in the country. He was of the view that India needs to deal with issues of high cost, GST, long term contracts and demand creation to boost Green Hydrogen in the country.