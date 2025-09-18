Goyal to visit UAE today to discuss bilateral trade

NEW DELHI: India and the UAE will review progress of bilateral trade pact, double taxation treaty and central Bank matters during the two-day visit of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to the gulf country, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Goyal is visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 18-19 September to co-chair the 13th India-UAE High Level Task Force on Investments (HLJTFI), along with Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).