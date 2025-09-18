  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Goyal to visit UAE today to discuss bilateral trade

Goyal to visit UAE today to discuss bilateral trade
x
Highlights

NEW DELHI: India and the UAE will review progress of bilateral trade pact, double taxation treaty and central Bank matters during the two-day visit of...

NEW DELHI: India and the UAE will review progress of bilateral trade pact, double taxation treaty and central Bank matters during the two-day visit of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to the gulf country, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Goyal is visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 18-19 September to co-chair the 13th India-UAE High Level Task Force on Investments (HLJTFI), along with Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick