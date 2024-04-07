Grand Launch BIO BEVERAGES – By Actress Neha Shetty

BIO India officially introduces its premium range of domestically produced Bio Beverages.

Dr. Srinivas Amarnath, the Inventor stated, "Bio Beverages are Imbued with Bio Alkaloids, Natural Aromas devoid of synthetic flavors and colors. Drawing from two decades of expertise on various Botanical Aromas & Plant-based Nanotechnology, I have pioneered the development of bio beverages, leveraging botanicals and their inherent properties."

Driven by his personal experiences, Dr. Amarnath felt compelled to seek solutions to address this pressing issue. Which led to the Invention of Bio Beverages for the first time in the World.

Mr. GV Naidu remarked on the strategic significance of India's rapidly expanding market and consumers' inclination toward diverse brands, particularly in India and the US. He highlighted the "vocal for local" sentiment as a catalyst for innovation in this sector.

BIO India garnered acclaim at a recent spirit-tasting competition in the US. Managing Director Srinivasa Rayalu noted the attributes of Bio Beverages, emphasizing its properties. Making substantial investments in research, development, and marketing, with expenditures totaling approximately $ 7 million for research and development, blend formulation, and sample testing globally.