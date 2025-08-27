  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Grasim’s mcap set to be Rs2 L cr: KM Birla

Grasim’s mcap set to be Rs2 L cr: KM Birla
x
Highlights

nSays it incurred Rs67K-cr capex in last 5 years

New Delhi: The market capitalisation (mcap) of Grasim Industries, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is nearing Rs2 lakh crore, the company’s Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said at the 78th AGM of the company on Tuesday. Grasim, which is expanding into growth areas such as paints, cements, and a next-generation B2B e-commerce platform, has incurred Rs67,000 crore in capital expenditure over the last five years, between FY20 and FY25.

Out of this, Rs51,000 crore was directed towards growth for its core sectors, strategic adjacencies, digital innovation, and sustainability-linked projects, reinforcing our leadership and building resilience for the future, he said. Addressing shareholders, Birla said, “your company has scaled a new pinnacle, reaching an all-time high market capitalisation of approximately Rs1,95,000 crore, now within striking distance of the Rs2,00,000 crore milestone.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick