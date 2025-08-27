Grasim’s mcap set to be Rs2 L cr: KM Birla

New Delhi: The market capitalisation (mcap) of Grasim Industries, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is nearing Rs2 lakh crore, the company’s Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said at the 78th AGM of the company on Tuesday. Grasim, which is expanding into growth areas such as paints, cements, and a next-generation B2B e-commerce platform, has incurred Rs67,000 crore in capital expenditure over the last five years, between FY20 and FY25.

Out of this, Rs51,000 crore was directed towards growth for its core sectors, strategic adjacencies, digital innovation, and sustainability-linked projects, reinforcing our leadership and building resilience for the future, he said. Addressing shareholders, Birla said, “your company has scaled a new pinnacle, reaching an all-time high market capitalisation of approximately Rs1,95,000 crore, now within striking distance of the Rs2,00,000 crore milestone.”