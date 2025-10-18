Green building practices optimising energy use

The Confederation of Indian Industry’s Indian Green Building Council (CII–IGBC) successfully hosted the 5th edition of the Green Data Centre Summit in Bengaluru, uniting data center operators, technology innovators, policymakers, and sustainability experts to drive India’s transition toward eco-friendly, AI-powered digital infrastructure.

The summit underscored the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) and green building practices in optimizing energy use, enhancing operational efficiency, and reducing the environmental footprint of data centers. With India poised to become a global hub for digital infrastructure, the event reaffirmed IGBC’s mission to foster scalable and sustainable growth in the sector.

Since the launch of its Green Data Center Rating System in 2016, IGBC has been instrumental in promoting energy-efficient and environmentally responsible data centers across India.

The rating encourages energy conservation, renewable energy adoption, and sustainable building materials, enabling facilities to lower their power usage effectiveness (PUE) by up to 30 per cent. Collaborations with global experts have strengthened this framework, establishing IGBC as a key enabler in India’s sustainable digital transformation. The inaugural session was graced by Sharath Bache Gowda, Chairman, KEONICS.