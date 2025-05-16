Green Cementech 2025 kicks off in Hyderabad with sustainability in focus

Hyderabad: The 21st edition of CII Green Cementech, India’s premier sustainability conference for the cement sector, commenced today at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). Organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA), the two-day event (May 15–16) focuses on accelerating the sector’s journey towards net-zero emissions.

As the world’s second-largest cement producer, India faces the dual challenge of meeting growing infrastructure demands while reducing the environmental impact of cement production. Under the theme “Road Towards Net Zero Carbon,” this year’s Green Cementech brings together over 500 industry leaders, sustainability experts, and technology providers to discuss scalable solutions for a low-carbon future.

Delivering the keynote address, Ajay Kapur, Chairman of Green Cementech 2025 and Managing Director of Ambuja Cements Ltd. (Adani Group), highlighted the link between sustainability and competitiveness. “Green means growth. To embed real change, we must integrate transformative technologies in how we produce, transport, and perceive cement. The road is challenging but full of opportunity,” he said.

S Sreekanth Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Sagar Cements Ltd., pointed to the significant role of digital and renewable innovations in decarbonizing the sector. “AI, digital tech, and clean energy will reshape the cement industry’s carbon profile,” he noted.

Echoing this optimism, Dr. Raju Goyal, Co-Chairman of the event and Chief Sustainability Officer at UltraTech Cement Ltd., remarked, “India’s cement industry is among the most efficient globally—delivering both economic growth and environmental performance.”