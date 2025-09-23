Growth rate of core industries surges to 13-mth high in Aug

New Delhi: Thegrowth rate of India’s eight core industries surged to a 13-month high of 6.3 per cent in August this year compared to the same month of the previous year driven by the strong performance in the steel, cement and coal sectors, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday showed.

The production of steel, coal, cement, fertiliser, electricity and petroleum refinery products recorded positive growth in August as economic activity picked up momentum during the month. Steel production surged by a robust 14.2 per cent in August this year compared to the same month of the previous year on the back of increased demand from big ticket infrastructure projects being carried out by the government.

The cumulative growth of steel during April to August of 2025-26 now works out to increased by 10.4 per cent over corresponding period of the previous year. Similarly, coal production also recorded a double digit growth of 11.4 per cent in August, over the same month of the previous year.

Electricity generation went up by 3.1 per cent during the month while fertilizer production increased by 4.6 per cent during the month. Cement production increased by 6.1 per cent in August this year compared to the same month last year as demand in large infrastructure and construction projects picked up.

Its cumulative index increased by 8.4 per cent during April to August 2025-26 over the corresponding period of the previous year. Petroleum refinery products such as petrol, diesel and LPG increased by 3.0 per cent in August compared to the same month of the previous year.

However, crude oil production declined by 1.2 per cent in August while natural gas output fell by 2.2 per cent during the month. The final growth rate of the index of Eight Core Industries for July 2025 was observed at 3.7 per cent.

The cumulative growth rate of the core industries during April to August of 2025-26 is 2.8 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.