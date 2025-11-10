Groww IPO Allotment 2025: Subscription Status and How to Check

Groww’s parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, attracted significant interest in its IPO.

The issue was oversubscribed 17.6 times overall, with QIBs leading at 22.02×, NIIs at 14.20×, and retail investors at 9.43×.

Allotment Timeline

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, November 10, by late evening. Investors will be able to check their allotment after it is published.

How to Check Allotment

Investors can check their status on MUFG Intime India, NSE, or BSE.

On MUFG Intime, select Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited

Enter your Account No/IFSC, Application No, PAN, or DP/Client ID, and click Submit.

What This Means

The IPO saw strong institutional confidence, with solid retail participation.

The allotment will reveal which investors received shares, and market watchers will now track the stock’s performance on listing day.