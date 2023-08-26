Live
- UK district administration identified 439 landslide prone areas , sent proposal of rs 185 crores for preventive measures
- 'Baby' OTT: Film Clocks 100 Million Streaming Minutes on Aha
- Young scientists convention to be held in Ahmadabad
- Bogus Voters: YSRCP MPs to complain to ECI on Aug 28
- Big turnout for EducationUSA University Fair in Hyderabad
- Lokesh yatra a huge success in Krishna, say TDP leaders
- SCR commissions longest rail flyover
- AP’s RySS bags 3 Jaivik awards for natural farming
- University for natural farming to be set up
- Heritage a vital asset for economic growth: PM Modi
Just In
GRT Jewellers bags Industry Legend Award
GRT Jewellers has been bestowed with Industry Legend Award by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). This remarkable accolade recognitions GRT Jewellers for its illustrious 60-year journey of unparalleled contributions to the jewellery landscape in India.
Since its inception in 1964, GRT Jewellers has consistently captured hearts and adorned moments with its extraordinary creations. This jewellery brand has masterfully woven a narrative of innovation, elegance, and artistry, captivating connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.
GRT Jewellers' unwavering commitment to quality and authenticity has fostered a profound bond with its customers, who have consistently chosen the brand as their trusted companion on life's most precious occasions.The event served as a captivating ode to GRT Jewellers' profound influence on the jewellery industry, echoing their indomitable spirit and unending commitment to the art of adornment.
GR ‘Anand’ Ananthpadamanaban, MD of GRT Jewellers, said: "Receiving the Industry Legend Award is a humbling validation of our tireless pursuit of excellence. It is a testament to the collective passion and dedication of our team, as well as the unyielding trust and affection bestowed upon us by our cherished customers.