GRT Jewellers bags Industry Legend Award

GRT Jewellers has been bestowed with Industry Legend Award by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). This remarkable accolade recognitions GRT Jewellers for its illustrious 60-year journey of unparalleled contributions to the jewellery landscape in India.



Since its inception in 1964, GRT Jewellers has consistently captured hearts and adorned moments with its extraordinary creations. This jewellery brand has masterfully woven a narrative of innovation, elegance, and artistry, captivating connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.

GRT Jewellers' unwavering commitment to quality and authenticity has fostered a profound bond with its customers, who have consistently chosen the brand as their trusted companion on life's most precious occasions.The event served as a captivating ode to GRT Jewellers' profound influence on the jewellery industry, echoing their indomitable spirit and unending commitment to the art of adornment.

GR ‘Anand’ Ananthpadamanaban, MD of GRT Jewellers, said: "Receiving the Industry Legend Award is a humbling validation of our tireless pursuit of excellence. It is a testament to the collective passion and dedication of our team, as well as the unyielding trust and affection bestowed upon us by our cherished customers.