GRT Jewellers donates Rs 50L to TG, AP funds

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, a jewellery brand said it has contributed Rs 25 lakh each (total Rs 50 lakh), to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The donation was presented to A Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, and Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

This donation aims to assist those impacted by the recent floods and to support the State governments in their efforts to restore normalcy, an official release from GRT Jewellers said. “We have always believed in putting people first. Here too, we are doing our bit by contributing towards the relief efforts. Extending our helping hand to those in need during challenging times is our way of giving back to society,” a spokesperson mentioned in the release.

GRT Jewellers, extending gratitude to its customers for their continued support, acknowledged their part in such endeavors which helps to rebuild the nation.