  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

GRT Jewellers donates Rs 50L to TG, AP funds

GRT Jewellers donates Rs 50L to TG, AP funds
x
Highlights

GRT Jewellers, a jewellery brand said it has contributed Rs 25 lakh each (total Rs 50 lakh), to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, a jewellery brand said it has contributed Rs 25 lakh each (total Rs 50 lakh), to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The donation was presented to A Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, and Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

This donation aims to assist those impacted by the recent floods and to support the State governments in their efforts to restore normalcy, an official release from GRT Jewellers said. “We have always believed in putting people first. Here too, we are doing our bit by contributing towards the relief efforts. Extending our helping hand to those in need during challenging times is our way of giving back to society,” a spokesperson mentioned in the release.

GRT Jewellers, extending gratitude to its customers for their continued support, acknowledged their part in such endeavors which helps to rebuild the nation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick