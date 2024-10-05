Live
- Set aside political tactics, join hands with PM Modi: TN BJP chief to CM Stalin
- Lewis, King return for WI ; Russell, Pooran, Hetmyer opt out of T2OI squad of SL
- Bengal’s Jaynagar turns into virtual battlefield over alleged rape, murder of minor girl
- UN allocates additional fund to address deteriorating situation in Lebanon
- Unable to sleep properly? Blame PFAs in your blood
- Premier League said no to Man City and Chelsea's fixture relief plea, says Guardiola
- JD(U) leader puts up posters demanding Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar
- Over 2 lakh women joined Cong in 20 days of online membership drive: Alka Lamba
- Haryana polls: Kejriwal urges voters to cast their ballot for better future
- NIA conducts raids in Delhi's Mustafabad area, recovers suspicious materials
Just In
GRT Jewellers donates Rs 50L to TG, AP funds
GRT Jewellers, a jewellery brand said it has contributed Rs 25 lakh each (total Rs 50 lakh), to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, a jewellery brand said it has contributed Rs 25 lakh each (total Rs 50 lakh), to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The donation was presented to A Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, and Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
This donation aims to assist those impacted by the recent floods and to support the State governments in their efforts to restore normalcy, an official release from GRT Jewellers said. “We have always believed in putting people first. Here too, we are doing our bit by contributing towards the relief efforts. Extending our helping hand to those in need during challenging times is our way of giving back to society,” a spokesperson mentioned in the release.
GRT Jewellers, extending gratitude to its customers for their continued support, acknowledged their part in such endeavors which helps to rebuild the nation.