GST breather to households: FinMin
New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST), which completed 7 years of implementation on Monday, has brought happiness and relief to every home through reduced taxes on household appliances and mobile phones, the Union Finance Ministry said on Monday.
GST, which subsumed about 17 local tax and Cesses, was rolled out on July 1, 2017. The theme of the 7thGST Day is SashaktVyaparSamagra Vikas (empowered trade overall growth).
“With reduced tax rates on household goods after GST implementation, #7yearsofGST has brought happiness and relief to every home through lower GST on household appliances and mobile phones,” the ministry said in a post on X.
