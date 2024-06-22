Live
- T20 World Cup: Taskin not picked as Bangladesh elect to bowl first against India
- Centre introduces 2 new standards to boost safety of EVs
- Maharashtra BJP discusses raodmap for Assembly and state council polls
- Collector suspends MPHEO for negligence
- GST Council okays uniform 12 per cent GST on milk cans, cartons, water sprinklers
- Folks of villages celebrate Eru vaka pournami with lots of lust and joy
- Cash-for-job trap: Bengal youth finds name in recruitment list without applying for the post
- Football: FC Goa complete signing of Muhammad Hammad for an undisclosed fee
- GST Council waives interest, penalty on notices to taxpayers under Section 73
- LS poll results tight slap to CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar: Pralhad Joshi
Just In
GST Council okays uniform 12 per cent GST on milk cans, cartons, water sprinklers
The GST Council meeting held on Saturday recommended a uniform GST rate of 12 per cent on all milk cans whether they be made of steel, iron, or aluminum, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
New Delhi: The GST Council meeting held on Saturday recommended a uniform GST rate of 12 per cent on all milk cans whether they be made of steel, iron, or aluminum, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Milk cans will be governed by a standard measurement and not by the material they are made of, in order to avoid ambiguity, the Finance Minister said.
They are called milk cans but wherever they are used, that will be the rate applicable so that no disputes arise out of it, she added.
The council also recommended a uniform GST rate of 12 per cent on all carton boxes and cases of both corrugated and non-corrugated paper or paper board.
This will in particular help the apple growers of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.
A uniform 12 per cent GST has also been recommended on all types of water sprinklers including fire water sprinklers, she added.