Prez gives nod to prosecute Lalu in land-for-jobs case

Prez gives nod to prosecute Lalu in land-for-jobs case
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has granted sanction to prosecute RJD chief and former Union minister Lalu Prasad in the money laundering case...

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has granted sanction to prosecute RJD chief and former Union minister Lalu Prasad in the money laundering case linked to the alleged railways land-for-jobs scam, official sources said on Thursday. Murmu has accorded the permission as mandated under section 197(1) of the CrPC (Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023), they said.

