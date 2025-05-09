Live
- Mock drill held at IOCL terminal to strengthen safety protocols
- No connection in recent attack on Karachiwala store
- Two APEPDCL directors take charge
- Yoga for mental wellness, overall well-being
- DemCon-25 to focus on ‘awareness to action’
- Rise in Vizag AEO-certified entities
- Ten years imprisonment for betrayal in the name of love
- Police incorporates technology to enhance surveillance, public safety
- Punjab shuts all educational institutes, cancels exams
- Pakistan's F-16 and 2 JF-17 jets shot down by India
Robert Prevost of the US is named Pope Leo XIV
Highlights
VATICAN CITY: Cardinal Robert Prevost has taken the name Leo XIV. He is the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church. As a missionary, Prevost, 69, spent his career ministering in Peru and led the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops.
White smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel chimney Thursday at 6:07 pm local time, signaling that a pontiff had been elected to lead the Catholic Church.
