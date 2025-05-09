Robert Prevost of the US is named Pope Leo XIV

VATICAN CITY: Cardinal Robert Prevost has taken the name Leo XIV. He is the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church. As a missionary, Prevost, 69, spent his career ministering in Peru and led the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops.

White smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel chimney Thursday at 6:07 pm local time, signaling that a pontiff had been elected to lead the Catholic Church.